Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. 0

