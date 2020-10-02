Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Global  
 

The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

The university of notre dame's president says he's tested positive for the coronavrius.

The reverend john jenkins says his symptoms are mild and that he will continue to work from home.jenkins attended a white house event less than a week ago without wearing a mask.he has since apologized for not wearing a mask during the ceremony in the white house rose




