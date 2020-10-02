Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trinity International University Football Player Injured During Practice

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Trinity International University Football Player Injured During Practice

Trinity International University Football Player Injured During Practice

A college football player was airlifted to the hospital after being injured during practice in the north suburbs.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

KU welcomes fans back to football games [Video]

KU welcomes fans back to football games

University of Kansas Football fans are excited about the game this Saturday and that's because the school is allowing 10,000 fans to watch it in-person for the first time.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:27Published
Kasson-Mantorville football player tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kasson-Mantorville football player tests positive for COVID-19

Kasson-Mantorville football player tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: KIMTPublished
Welcome to Lakeland University's eSports program, which is led by former NFL player Ahman Green [Video]

Welcome to Lakeland University's eSports program, which is led by former NFL player Ahman Green

Here's a look inside Lakeland University's eSports program, which is led by former Green Bay Packers player Ahman Green

Credit: Sport of Tomorrow     Duration: 01:29Published