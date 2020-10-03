Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Klentak Steps Down As Phillies' General Manager

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Matt Klentak Steps Down As Phillies' General Manager
Alecia Reid reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak steps down after five years and a disappointing finish to 2020 season

The Phillies missed the 2020 postseason
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Klentak out as Phillies GM after 3rd straight September slump

Matt Klentak has stepped down as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after a third straight...
Delawareonline - Published


Tweets about this