Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MONSTER HUNTER movie (2020) - Milla Jovovich

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:17s - Published
MONSTER HUNTER movie (2020) - Milla Jovovich

MONSTER HUNTER movie (2020) - Milla Jovovich

MONSTER HUNTER movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity.

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.

As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman).

Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Based on the global video game series phenomenon MONSTER HUNTER.

She's found her prey, watch out for ☄️BLACK DIABLOS ☄️ #MonsterHunterMovie in theaters December.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Monster Hunter’ Teaser Gives First Look at the Monster Milla Jovovich Will Hunt (Video)

‘Monster Hunter’ Teaser Gives First Look at the Monster Milla Jovovich Will Hunt (Video) Paul W. S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter” movie adaptation got a new 15-second teaser on Saturday,...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •PolygonUpworthy



Tweets about this

VooDooPickles

VooDooPickles RT @screenrant: Milla Jovovich goes up against a Diablos in the first trailer for #MonsterHunterMovie! Check it out: https://t.co/EHYKOY6C… 2 minutes ago

OroroPro

Horroro Productions! Monster Hunter - Exclusive Official Movie Teaser Trailer (2020) Milla Jo... https://t.co/Bc4bzRTWW6 via @YouTube… https://t.co/qxHuMvJcEt 2 minutes ago

vaughnp

SortaRican First Monster Hunter movie teaser pits Milla Jovovich against a Black Diablos https://t.co/ox5KjDaoAm #videogames #feedly 3 minutes ago

ZeparMaulana

Rifki Maulana No No No No No Monster Hunter - Exclusive Official Movie Teaser Trailer (2020) Milla Jo... https://t.co/BHyURv7EyM via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

absentialucis

california scheming man the minute they announced milla jovovich was heading a monster hunter movie i gave up literally all hope for it 19 minutes ago

techjunkiejh

Tech Junkie Monster Hunter - Exclusive Official Movie Teaser Trailer (2020) Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa https://t.co/6qH70aWSH0… https://t.co/ghuLXcwj1G 23 minutes ago

gtctechsupport

GTCTechnicalSupport Your first real look at the Monster Hunter movie is 13 seconds of surprised soldiers with guns… https://t.co/HIQoJYiz91 28 minutes ago

TheMadMollusk

FF says BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @HgMorbi: Dang, "Milla Jovovich Monster Hunter" is a pretty weird name for a movie 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich - Black Diablos Official Teaser [Video]

Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich - Black Diablos Official Teaser

Check out the official "Black Diablos" teaser trailer for the action thriller movie Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:17Published