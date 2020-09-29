Hyderabad man opens 'Rice ATM' for needy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad based HR manager in a software company got influenced by a woman, who earned only Rs 6,000 per month and spent Rs.

2,000 on migrant laborers during lockdown.

Dosapati Ramu thought that if a woman with low income can help the poor people why can't he.

So, he started distributing food to poor people.

He also provide ration to migrant workers who don't have work and also have language barrier.

Later, he thought of starting 'Rice ATM' in which he distributes food and ration to people any time with the help of volunteers.