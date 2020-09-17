The Chargers at Bucks and Bills at Raiders games will be playing live back-to-back on CBS 2 on Sunday, Oct.

Chargers At Buccaneers, Bills At Raiders: On CBS 2 Oct. 4 Starting At 10 a.m. PT

Joe Giza #WBZ will air Bills vs Raiders tomorrow at 4:25 in place of #Patriots vs Chiefs. Buccaneers vs Chargers at 1pm 3 hours ago

Keith Pearson RT @JoeGiza : #WBZ will air Bills vs Raiders tomorrow at 4:25 in place of #Patriots vs Chiefs. Buccaneers vs Chargers at 1pm 3 hours ago

Kevin Bilodeau With the postponement of the Patriots-Chiefs game tomorrow, @Live5News will show Bills vs Raiders at 4:30. Our 1pm… https://t.co/TCXJKaBv71 3 hours ago

Displaced Buffalo Bills Fans RT @KevinLive5 : With the postponement of the Patriots-Chiefs game tomorrow, @Live5News will show Bills vs Raiders at 4:30. Our 1pm game wil… 3 hours ago

James Edwards RT @RochieWBZ : With the postponement of the #Patriots vs #Chiefs game... here’s our updated #WBZ CH 4 #NFL schedule for Sunday: 11:30a- Pa… 2 hours ago

CBS Los Angeles NFL SUNDAY: Tomorrow is a big day for football with both the L.A. Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders playing back-t… https://t.co/LeVEvUHZzl 3 minutes ago

RiceCzech RT @CBSLA : NFL SUNDAY: Tomorrow is a big day for football with both the L.A. Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders playing back-to-back on CBS… 42 seconds ago