Police Questioning Someone In Connection With Attack On Rick Moranis

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Police have questioned someone in connection to the random attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.


Actor Rick Moranis was attacked in broad daylight on the Upper West Side, just steps from Central Park. Police are still looking for the suspect; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published