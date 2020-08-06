Global  
 

Effects of Michigan Supreme Court decision on Governor Whitmer's emergency powers

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:22s
Effects of Michigan Supreme Court decision on Governor Whitmer's emergency powers

Effects of Michigan Supreme Court decision on Governor Whitmer's emergency powers

Effects of Michigan Supreme Court decision on Governor Whitmer's emergency powers


Michigan Supreme Court Rules Against Governor's Emergency Powers

The state's Supreme Court said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lacked the authority to extend a state of...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Newsmax•Upworthy•FOXNews.com



Michigan Supreme Court rules Whitmer didn't have authority to issue COVID-19 orders after April 30 [Video]

Michigan Supreme Court rules Whitmer didn't have authority to issue COVID-19 orders after April 30

The Michigan Supreme Court had ruled that Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not have the power to extend the State of Emergency in Michigan for the COVID-19 pandemic after April 30.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:03Published
Gov. Whitmer promises decision soon as Michigan gyms remain closed [Video]

Gov. Whitmer promises decision soon as Michigan gyms remain closed

Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, saying she will announce a decision soon on whether gyms will reopen.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:48Published
Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment' [Video]

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published