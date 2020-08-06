Effects of Michigan Supreme Court decision on Governor Whitmer's emergency powers
Michigan Supreme Court rules Whitmer didn't have authority to issue COVID-19 orders after April 30The Michigan Supreme Court had ruled that Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not have the power to extend the State of Emergency in Michigan for the COVID-19 pandemic after April 30.
Gov. Whitmer promises decision soon as Michigan gyms remain closedGovernor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, saying she will announce a decision soon on whether gyms will reopen.
Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week,..