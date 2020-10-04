Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Valley Twilight XC Races

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Valley Twilight XC Races
Valley Twilight XC Races

Final 42-7.

Back here in terredise, terre haute south hosted the valley twilight race at lavern gibson.

First up the ladies and this was a one woman show.

Edgewood's annalyssa crain lead from start to finish for her lady mustangs, finishing with a final overall time of 18 minutes and five seconds.

As for the team results, columbus north took home the crown while northview was our highest wabash valley area team finishing in fourth place.

Next up were the boys as 25 schools were looking to claim victory.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, carmel's kole mathison jumped out to the early lead.

And the sophmore just got stronger as the race went on.

Mathison claims his second victory of the season at lavern gibson, finishing with a final time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

But columbus north completes the team sweep as their boys hold off carmel to take home the overall crown.

Northview was the highest finishing wabash valley




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lavern_gibsonXC

LaVern Gibson XC RT @MartySports10: Valley Twilight Cross Country Races @lavern_gibsonXC #Sports10 https://t.co/rFG2vTTdi2 3 days ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter Valley Twilight Cross Country Races @lavern_gibsonXC #Sports10 https://t.co/rFG2vTTdi2 3 days ago

PirateJH_XC

Pirate Cross Country RT @THS_TF: Middle School State Championship Invitational Awards: Top 5 teams and the top 20 individuals. Valley Twilight Awards: Champio… 4 days ago

THS_TF

THS XC/T&F Middle School State Championship Invitational Awards: Top 5 teams and the top 20 individuals. Valley Twilight Awar… https://t.co/QIoOCAN42E 4 days ago

TempePrepAth

Tempe Prep Athletics RT @iam_DanaScott: The Desert Twilight XC Festival was at The Links in San Tan Valley Thurs & Fri. Arizona high school runners competed in… 4 days ago

iam_DanaScott

Dana Scott The Desert Twilight XC Festival was at The Links in San Tan Valley Thurs & Fri. Arizona high school runners compete… https://t.co/pkXg1wXU9A 4 days ago

bhssxctf

Bloomington South Cross Country 🚨MEET DAY🚨 🏆: Valley Twilight 📍: Terre Haute, Indiana ⏱: HS races begin at 4:30pm For the first time this season… https://t.co/ISPTGDwzyc 4 days ago