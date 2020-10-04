Valley Twilight XC Races

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 days ago

Final 42-7.

Back here in terredise, terre haute south hosted the valley twilight race at lavern gibson.

First up the ladies and this was a one woman show.

Edgewood's annalyssa crain lead from start to finish for her lady mustangs, finishing with a final overall time of 18 minutes and five seconds.

As for the team results, columbus north took home the crown while northview was our highest wabash valley area team finishing in fourth place.

Next up were the boys as 25 schools were looking to claim victory.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, carmel's kole mathison jumped out to the early lead.

And the sophmore just got stronger as the race went on.

Mathison claims his second victory of the season at lavern gibson, finishing with a final time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

But columbus north completes the team sweep as their boys hold off carmel to take home the overall crown.

Northview was the highest finishing wabash valley