Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail A UPMC doctor explained the experimental drug cocktail given to President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the coronavirus. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more. 0

