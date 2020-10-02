New Photo Released Of Suspect In Attack On Rick Moranis
The NYPD has released a new photo of the suspect who allegedly randomly attacked actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.
Police Questioning Someone In Connection With Attack On Rick MoranisPolice have questioned someone in connection to the random attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.
Police: Actor Rick Moranis Punched While Walking On Upper West SideActor Rick Moranis was attacked in broad daylight on the Upper West Side, just steps from Central Park. Police are still looking for the suspect; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
NYPD releases photo of man accused of punching Rick Moranis