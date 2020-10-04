Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

Kiffin Secures First Win in OT Thriller Against Kentucky

"obviously, you're not going to win many games like that.

We did make some stops.

They are a great running team.

We just have to play better than that.

Like you said we made some stops there in the second half..gave us a chance to win."

"i felt like our offense played well.

There was a lot of stuff that we still need to work on.

Got a tough game coming up next.

Just build off of what we