Pac-12 announces football schedule

Oregon-OSU rivalry game will be played on Friday, November 27 at Reser Stadium.

The pac-12 has released its football schedule for the upcoming season.

Oregon and oregon state are set to start on november 7th.

But it isn't the schedule we are all used to.

Kezi 9 sports reporter julian mininsohn breaks down what fans can expect to see ths year.

(scott barnes) "love the questions about football, who is going to start, quarterback controversy.

I love it!

Let's go!"

Oregon state athletic director scott barnes was certainly excited for football to return.

But in a year unlike any other, it will be a season unlike any other for the pac-12.

The seven-game conference-only schedule begins on november 7th.

(mario) "excitement...want to get after it.

You name it!"

Each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non- division opponent.

For oregon, that non-divison opponent is former ducks head coach chip kelly and ucla in week three.

For osu, it's last year's pac-12 runner up utah in week five.

The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the pac-12 football championship game (mario) "the intensity is cranked up.

You can feel it in the zoom team meeting when play was announced.

The ducks are getting ready to get after it."

All north division rivalry games will played during week four of the season.

That sets up oregon and osu to be played at reser stadium the day after thanksgiving.

(julian) something else that's new this year is the pac-12 will have 9 am kickoffs starting with usc amd arizona state to kick off the season on november 7.

Both oregon athletic director rob mullens and oregon state athletic director scott barnes previously said they weren't going to quite "raise their hands" in favor of 9 am kickoffs for their schools.

(justin) "the more football i get to watch the better.

I think for the conference as a whole this is going really big.

This is going to be jumpstarting for the pac-12 as they venture into this new arena of scheduled games."

All games through the first six weeks of the season will also be nationally televised.

In a statement from pac-12 commissioner larry scott, he says, "the schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough matchups that will showcase the depth of our conference and position our teams well for cfp consideration and postseason bowl opportunities," oregon will start fall camp on october 9th.

Osu plans to begins octber 8th.

Reporting in eugene, julian mininsohn,