LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting
LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting
On Oct.
2 at 2:38 a.m., LVMPD Patrol Officers were notified of a shooting inside of MGM Grand hotel-casino.
Hotel security gave the arriving officers the handgun used in the shooting.
The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Gang Detectives determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino.
More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/most-wanted-in-las-vegas-for-week-of-sept-27-2020