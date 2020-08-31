LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 days ago LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting On Oct. 2 at 2:38 a.m., LVMPD Patrol Officers were notified of a shooting inside of MGM Grand hotel-casino. Hotel security gave the arriving officers the handgun used in the shooting. The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Gang Detectives determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/most-wanted-in-las-vegas-for-week-of-sept-27-2020 0

