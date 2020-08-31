Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting

LVMPD need help identifying people of interest in MGM Grand shooting

On Oct.

2 at 2:38 a.m., LVMPD Patrol Officers were notified of a shooting inside of MGM Grand hotel-casino.

Hotel security gave the arriving officers the handgun used in the shooting.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Gang Detectives determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino.

More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/crime/most-wanted-in-las-vegas-for-week-of-sept-27-2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at MGM Grand Casino [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at MGM Grand Casino

A shooting happened at the casino inside the MGM Grand. Two men got into an argument and one of the men pulled out a gun, firing off a shot. No one was hurt and both men took off.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
MGM laying off furloughed workers [Video]

MGM laying off furloughed workers

MGM Grand Detroit announced Monday it will not bring back more than 1,000 people who were furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the casinos reopened earlier this month, the company said the..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:45Published