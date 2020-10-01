Country Strong Foundation Route 91 Memorial Ride
The Country Strong Foundation (CSF) Route 91 Memorial Ride is a motorcycle ride in honor of the 60 people killed on 1 October 2017.
The ride took place this afternoon, starting at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson location.
The CSF was set up by survivors of the 1 October tragedy who are working to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for those with PTSD.
