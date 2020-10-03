Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump received experimental drug Regeneron, is available for Arizonans battling with COVID-19

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Trump received experimental drug Regeneron, is available for Arizonans battling with COVID-19

Trump received experimental drug Regeneron, is available for Arizonans battling with COVID-19

Here in Arizona 120 COVID-19 positive patients have had access to the same remedy given to President Trump.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail [Video]

Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail

A UPMC doctor explained the experimental drug cocktail given to President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the coronavirus. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published
Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for President [Video]

Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for President

Among the treatments for COVID-19 that President Trump received Friday is an experimental antibody drug that is being tested in 70 locations in the United States, including the Bay Area. Andrea Nakano..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is. [Video]

President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.

The president's physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:18Published