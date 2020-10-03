Trump received experimental drug Regeneron, is available for Arizonans battling with COVID-19
Here in Arizona 120 COVID-19 positive patients have had access to the same remedy given to President Trump.
Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody CocktailA UPMC doctor explained the experimental drug cocktail given to President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the coronavirus. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.
Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for PresidentAmong the treatments for COVID-19 that President Trump received Friday is an experimental antibody drug that is being tested in 70 locations in the United States, including the Bay Area. Andrea Nakano..
President Donald Trump Received An Experimental Drug For COVID-19 Treatment. Here's What It Is.The president's physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "What our antibodies do is we make it a fairer..