India's COVID tally surpasses 65-lakh mark

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 65-lakh mark on October 04 with a spike of 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID cases stand at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases.

After 940 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll of the country due to COVID reached 1,01,782.

Indian Council of Medical Research reported that a total of 7,89,92,534 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 3.


COVID-19: India's single day spike drops to 75,829, tally crosses 65 lakh

 The positivity rate in the country is at 8.32 per cent currently while the recovery rate now stands at 83.84 per cent.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police organises Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre [Video]

Indo-Tibetan Border Police organises Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi on October 04. Over 1200 COVID patients are admitted at ITBP-run centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas. 5500 patients have been discharged so far.

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark

India's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1 lakh mark after 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Country reported 1,00,842 deaths due to the virus. 79,476 new infections were reported in the country in last 24 hours. COVID tally of the country stands at 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research total of 7,78,50,403 samples were tested for COVID19 up to October 2.

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 [Video]

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 on Oct 02 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total COVID cases include 9,42,217 active cases and 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested on Oct 01.

India's COVID tally crosses 63-lakh mark with 86,821 new cases [Video]

India's COVID tally crosses 63-lakh mark with 86,821 new cases

With a spike of 86,821 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 63-lakh mark on October 01. In last 24 hours, 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the nation now stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated and 98,678 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,56,19,781 samples tested up to 30th September, for COVID. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday

