Indian sand artist wishes Donald and Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Indian sand artist wishes Donald and Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19 Indian sand artist Sudharsan Patnaik is wishing the US President and the First Lady a speedy recovery after they were infected with the coronavirus. 0

Indian sand artist Sudharsan Patnaik is wishing the US President and the First Lady a speedy recovery after they were infected with the coronavirus. His latest creation on Puri Beach in Odisha features the images of Donald and Melania in front of the US flag with the message: "Get Well Soon."





