Watch: ITBP organizes yoga for patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized Yoga for Covid patients at Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital.

At present over 1200 patients have been admitted at the ITBP-run centre.

More than 5500 patients discharged after treatment so far.

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was inaugurated on July 5.

As of October 4, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million.

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world, as per Union Health Ministry.

