Watch: ITBP organizes yoga for patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:05s
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized Yoga for Covid patients at Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital.

At present over 1200 patients have been admitted at the ITBP-run centre.

More than 5500 patients discharged after treatment so far.

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre was inaugurated on July 5.

As of October 4, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million.

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world, as per Union Health Ministry.

Watch the full video for more details.


Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard for the Indo-Tibetan border

Indo-Tibetan Border Police organises Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre [Video]

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised Yoga session at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi on October 04. Over 1200 COVID patients are admitted at ITBP-run centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas. 5500 patients have been discharged so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute [Video]

Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen paying tribute to father of the nation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen spinning a charkha at a Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the state capital. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police played Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram song to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:24

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

