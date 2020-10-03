A storm hit southeastern France and northern Italy, leading to destroyed homes, bridges and blocked roads.

Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France

PARIS/ROME - A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy flooding that..

At least one dies as fierce winds and torrential rain batter Italy and southern France.