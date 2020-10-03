Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France
A storm hit southeastern France and northern Italy, leading to destroyed homes, bridges and blocked roads.
Michael scurfield Covid will soon be history, as will humanity if Climate Change, CC, is not addressed immediately.
A storm hit sout… https://t.co/QVJObpAbHN 13 minutes ago
KAPIL DUBEY (official) RT @AJEnglish: Many people missing in severe floods in Italy and France https://t.co/uibG7l3SvZ https://t.co/iMq5KqB93w 47 minutes ago
Michele Smorgon Two Killed, 24 Missing in Severe Floods in Italy and France https://t.co/eH9eWz4EGD https://t.co/pxRtdtgtQJ 53 minutes ago
Notinmynameuk Many people missing in severe floods in Italy and France https://t.co/98fnhqVs4m 54 minutes ago
PlanetNavaho Italy - We pray for our friends. This has been a devastating year for others around the globe as well.
Floods in w… https://t.co/Nl7FjRPoqz 58 minutes ago
Judith Gonda RT @FRAProperty: RT @RivieraReporter: RT @Independent: Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France https://t.co/AHmvscbBg0 1 hour ago
Andrea Farkas 2 killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France https://t.co/qVaYyxI6VD 1 hour ago
FraPropertyMag RT @RivieraReporter: RT @Independent: Two killed, 24 missing in severe floods in Italy and France https://t.co/AHmvscbBg0 1 hour ago