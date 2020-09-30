Harry wishes London Marathon runners good luck

The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust,wishes people good luck and praises participants for providing a “lifeline”for vulnerable people amid the pandemic by raising money for charities.
Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.
James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.
