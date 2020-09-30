Harry wishes London Marathon runners good luck

The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust,wishes people good luck and praises participants for providing a “lifeline”for vulnerable people amid the pandemic by raising money for charities.

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Aaron Plummer is taking on his own London Marathon around a park to raise money for Mencap.

London Marathon charity single released Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.

