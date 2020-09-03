Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: Displaced families shelter in schools

As fighting escalates over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera met some of the thousands displaced by the violence.

Argentina small businesses struggling to stay afloat Al Jazeera looks at steps to help businesses battling to survive in Argentina.

COVID-19 makes plant-based diets more appealing in Thailand Al Jazeera looks at how the pandemic is changing the way people think about food in Thailand.

Pakistan religious kidnappings: PM calls for end of practice Al Jazeera meets families of girls kidnapped in Pakistan who are forced to marry and convert to Islam.

Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support Statement to Al Jazeera came after Turkey’s president said he would 'stand with' Azerbaijan in its battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh Turkish TV channel Haberturk released footage on Thursday that shows an alleged Armenian drone being shot down in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Both Sides Ignore Calls for Ceasefire Heavy fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has entered its sixth day. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

