Streets of Madrid full of shoppers despite city-wide COVID-19 lockdown

On the first day of a new lockdown in the Spanish capital, the streets were filled with shoppers, many of whom did not appear to be observing social distancing.

Footage filmed on Calle de Preciados on Saturday (October 3rd) evening showed crowds of people bustling around in all directions.

More than three million people in Madrid have had new restrictions imposed on their lives as Spain tries to control a second wave of coronavirus.

From Saturday people can only travel outside their home districts for essential journeys.

Bars and restaurants cannot serve after 22:00 and a maximum of six people are permitted to meet in any setting.