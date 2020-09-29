Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:57s - Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The David Warner-led side lost their first two games and struggled to find the right balance in the team.

But the return of Kane Williamson has provided the much-needed stability in SRH’s line-up, and now it seems that SRH are on a roll.

But up next are the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and there might be a few tactical changes on the cards for SRH.

#MIvsSRH #IPL2020 #DavidWarner


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BindMe_

Bind Me RT @Maja99671052: See guys if we really love Erica we can never allow this happen to her she will never fade away in Jesus name 🙏 please le… 0 seconds ago

yung_ephemzzy

Mr9jaD_jnr🤡 RT @jidesanwoolu: The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploita… 0 seconds ago

Jasonbranagan11

JayLFC Safe to say Edison Cavani will fit right in at Manchester United, he's been secretly training all summer https://t.co/c067o0ynO4 0 seconds ago

ShandilyaAjit19

अजित RT @hindustanse: @AAOLion @rose_k01 @IndiaToday @aajtak @INCIndia @ippatel #FakeMedia @IndiaToday runs on 10 Janpat fundings, they will not… 0 seconds ago

gengdl

gj ◟̽◞̽ RT @hxrrysthirdnip: GIVEAWAY! To enter you must retweet, follow, and reply which one you’d like. Winner will be chosen this Friday at 10 PM… 0 seconds ago

WhiskeyStoneIrl

Irish Whiskey Stone Company RT @crismaspud: #UKGiftHour Will you be with your loved ones this Christmas ?? We just do not know ! Why not send them a Handmade Award… 0 seconds ago

MaxpeinRiriego_

Batbaby at your Service RT @sof1azara03: I will give P1500 or $30 to someone who will retweet this tweet + PINNED TWEET within 36hrs. Must be following @ylandfina… 0 seconds ago

ffg880

del🐳 RT @StreamForJin: Have a great day☀ #TonightForJin will start in 15 minutes! STREAM: 🎹https://t.co/JJOBKXmLAc LOOP: • https://t.co/P2Ckx1… 1 second ago


Related videos from verified sources

CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news [Video]

CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The team started with a victory against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:36Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals. Having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:41Published
IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News

A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:06Published