IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The David Warner-led side lost their first two games and struggled to find the right balance in the team.

But the return of Kane Williamson has provided the much-needed stability in SRH’s line-up, and now it seems that SRH are on a roll.

But up next are the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and there might be a few tactical changes on the cards for SRH.

