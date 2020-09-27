Global  
 

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 16:01s - Published
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total.

Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through.

The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first.

Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team.

Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day.

Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com.

Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now!

Https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/


