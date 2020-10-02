Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.
CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.