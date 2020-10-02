Global  
 

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:20s - Published
In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.

Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes.

Report by Shoulderg.

Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortened his trip to Asia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Ward 71: Donald Trump's luxurious presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical Centre

 Just how poorly US President Donald Trump found himself following his coronavirus diagnosis is mired in confusion. But what isn't in contention is that while he..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing

 Donald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of..
New Zealand Herald

Julie Pace: Trump faces credibility crisis over health scare

 COMMENT: One month from US Election Day, President Donald Trump is facing a credibility crisis as yawning as his health crisis, at a moment when he needs the..
New Zealand Herald

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

 On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble..
WorldNews

A month before the election, Trump's world is upturned in just one week

 President Trump's whirlwind of a week started with his tax records being released and is ending with a coronavirus infection. On Sunday, the New York Times..
WorldNews
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Scott Morrison's 'Scott Cam' moment in hit social media chicken coop photos

 Scott Morrison's image of himself building a chicken coop is trending on social media with users joking the Prime Minister has TV tradie Scott Cam working in his..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok say content wishing for Trump's death is not allowed

 "To be clear, Facebook is removing death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death, including comments on his posts or his page..
CBS News
Delta Goodrem talks new music, lockdown and Neighbours [Video]

Delta Goodrem talks new music, lockdown and Neighbours

The singer and actress is back with a retro vibe on her new single, Solid Gold. Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 07:02Published

White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

 Trump Covid Positive White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Even as Trump’s physician said the president was “doing very..
WorldNews

President Trump and First Lady Experiencing Mild COVID Symptoms - Dr. Mallika Marshall Looks Ahead [Video]

President Trump and First Lady Experiencing Mild COVID Symptoms - Dr. Mallika Marshall Looks Ahead

With the recent news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering coronavirus-related questions as it pertains to the..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Where Trump traveled, who he met with the week before testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Where Trump traveled, who he met with the week before testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Here's a look at where he traveled the week before his diagnosis.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:48Published
President Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus days after first debate [Video]

President Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus days after first debate

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and "will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published