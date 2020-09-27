Global  
 

World Animal Day 2020: Watch the heart warming videos to make your day special | Oneindia News

World Animal Welfare Day is observed on October 4th across the world every year.

Here are some heart-warming animal videos that you can share with friends and family.

Animals are the god's most special creation that understand the language of love.

Animals make the earth a better place to live.

Animals are the most innocent beings on earth.

They spread positivity and love.

On this day, spread love for animals.

The friendship between humans and animals is considered to be reliable and ever lasting.

Watch these videos and make your day special.

#WorldAnimalday #LoveAnimals #AnimalVideos


How Singapore is farming in the sky | World Vegetarian Day | Oneindia News [Video]

How Singapore is farming in the sky | World Vegetarian Day | Oneindia News

In a space starved country full of high rises how do you grow more foods locally? By rooftop farming. Singapore is doing just that. It has a growing number of roof top farms now atop malls, other..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
Covid-19: 19-yr-old gets married at a Covid-19 centre in Kerala: watch the video|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 19-yr-old gets married at a Covid-19 centre in Kerala: watch the video|Oneindia News

In a heart whelming gesture at Kochi hospital, a COVID-19 positive girl got married at Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) in Mattancherry in Kochi. 19-year-old Fayiza got married while her..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published