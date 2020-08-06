Global  
 

Brigid Kosgei interview after defending her London Marathon title

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s
Brigid Kosgei defied the rain and the gloom to defend her London Marathontitle around a sodden St James’s Park.

The 26-year-old world record holdercomfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the worldchampion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.


London Marathon 2020: Brigid Kosgei retains title

 World record holder Brigid Kosgei retains her London Marathon title with a commanding performance in wet and cold conditions.
London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever [Video]

London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever

The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon [Video]

Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon

A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill. Anchor Hanover’s wellness coordinator, Emma Wright, said the event was important for the wellbeing of staff and residents amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon [Video]

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon

The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon. The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

London Marathon 2020: More than 45,000 runners take part

 The race was due to take place on 26 April but was pushed back to October as the UK went into lockdown.
Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon [Video]

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday. The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park, with a traditional finish on TheMall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Passengers can now fly to Kenya, Bhutan through 'air bubbles' arrangements, says Civil Aviation Minister

 The deal for international 'air bubbles' has been signed with countries like Maldives, US, UK, Germany, Canada, UAE, France.
Food losses in sub-Saharan Africa hit 4 bln USD annually: FAO

 NAIROBI, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday estimated that food losses in sub-Saharan Africa add up to..
Coronavirus in Kenya: Pubs to reopen but schools stay shut

 The president says pupil safety has to be guaranteed before Covid-19 school restrictions can lift.
Game on in Kenya: Footballers hoping for return [Video]

Game on in Kenya: Footballers hoping for return

Fears for the future of Kenyan football as players hope the government will lift a ban on contact sports imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

London Marathon charity single released [Video]

London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published
Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury [Video]

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury

Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:56Published
Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity [Video]

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity

James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published