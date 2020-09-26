Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that people are experiencing… but we have towork together, follow the guidance and get the virus down whilst keeping theeconomy moving.”

