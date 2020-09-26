Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

Global  
 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live with such an outcome.


UK's Johnson Doesn't Want a No-deal Brexit but Can Live with it 

With the Dec. 31 expiry of the transition period fast approaching, Johnson and the head of the EU's...
VOA News - Published

For U.K.’s Boris Johnson, Hardball Tactics Seem the Only Way to a Brexit Deal

With a combative style, Mr. Johnson has pointedly avoided comparisons to Theresa May, his...
NYTimes.com - Published

GBP/USD: British pound spikes as odds of a Brexit deal rise

GBP/USD: British pound spikes as odds of a Brexit deal rise The GBP/USD pair pared earlier losses as traders reacted to the new developments on Brexit. It also...
Invezz - Published


