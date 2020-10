Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Negative test results needed before Chiefs-Patriots game is rescheduled 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY THE CHIEFS WILLNOT FACE THE PATRIOTSAT ARROWHEAD.THE N-F-L POSTPONINGTHE GAME AFTER PLAYERSON BOTH TEAMS TESTEDPOSITIVE.ESPN'S ADAM SCHEFTERREPORTS ALL TESTS OFPATRIOT PLAYERS TAKENSATURDAY MORNINGRETURNED NEGATIVE LASTNIGHT.AND THERE"S MORETESTING TODAY.MULTIPLE REPORTS SAY ITWAS CHIEFS PRACTICESQUAD QUARTERBACKJORDAN TA'AMU WHOTESTED POSITIVE.MEANWHILE FOR THEPATRIOTS, QUARTERBACKCAM NEWTON ALSOTESTED POSITIVE.ESPN REPORTS THEPATRIOTS AREN'T FLYINGANYWHERE TODAY, BUT IFTHINGS GO WELL, THEYCOULD FLY HERETOMORROW AND PLAY ASSOON AS TOMORROW.ANOTHER OPTION IS TOPLAY TUESDAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSIS LIVE OUTSIDEARROWHEAD THISMORNING.JORDAN - A LOT OFATTENTION IS GOING TO BEON TODAY'S TEST RESULTSAND WHAT IT MEANS FORTHE TEAM.STILL SO MANY QUESTIONSABOUT WHAT HAPPENSNEXT.TWO BIG ONES: ARETHERE ARE MOREPOSITIVE PLAYERS FROMEITHER TEAM AND WHENWILL THIS GAME HAPPEN?THERE ARE CHIEFS ANDPATRIOTS FANS THAT AREFROM OUT OF TOWN THATARE NOW WAITING ONWHAT TO DO NEXT.DO THEY GO HOME, DOTHEY STAY?CHIEFS DID ANNOUNCEYESTERDAY THAT AS SOONTHE NEW DATE IS SET,TICKETS WILL STILL BEVALID FOR THAT TIME.THOSE OUT OF TOWNFANS STILL UPSET ABOUTTHE ANNOUNCEMENT.ELLEN JOHNSON"This is our first trip kind ofsince thepandemic started and we feltcomfortable knowing all theprotocolsthat are in place at the Chiefsstadium.""It is pretty sad, we were prettydisappointed but we also knewthatcoming into this trip, it was apossibility."NFL PLANS TORESCHEDULE THE GAMEFOR THIS WEEK.IT COULD BE MONDAY ORTUESDAY.ESPN REPORTER ADAMSCHEFTER SAYS THELEAGUE IS WAITING FORMORE TEST RESULTS TOCOME BACK TODAY TODETERMINE THE NEXTSTEPS.





