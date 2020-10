Louisa Johnson wishes she'd been older and more confident on The X Factor Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Louisa Johnson wishes she'd been older and more confident on The X Factor Louisa Johnson wishes she’d been older when she took part in ‘The X Factor’. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this