President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

Good Morning America .@DrJAshton discusses President Trump’s health status. The White House has been criticized for its lack of contact… https://t.co/nC5kf4N2Cr 16 seconds ago

leila rezazad Trump coronavirus: Nigel Farage says 'to even get near Donald Trump you have to be tested' https://t.co/L9TSxsPBKy 4 hours ago

#SophieSchollsGhost RT @realFireblazes: 2 bits 4 bits 6 bits A dollar. All of you with COVID Stand up and holler! https://t.co/wJ3T6qDj94 23 hours ago

JOE SAYRE Wear a mask, go vote...🌈 2 bits 4 bits 6 bits A dollar. All of you with COVID Stand up and holler! https://t.co/wJ3T6qDj94 23 hours ago

Rights and might What everyone knew would happen with college football did. https://t.co/57nGks9Boo 1 day ago

Bozo_Texino::This machine kills fascists.🌊BLM https://t.co/m0lnMJYTT6: ‘A lot of lines of transmission’ of COVID-19 following first UT Football game, according t… https://t.co/ZkDRSVeOTZ 1 day ago

Aurora Health Care President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced o… https://t.co/t0x1toaPko 2 days ago