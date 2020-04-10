Tracking Tropical Storm Gamma 10-4-20

Tropical Storm Gamma formsTropical Storm Gamma forms
Tropical Storm Isaias Disaster Declaration ApprovedPresident Donald Trump has approved a $35 million Tropical Storm Isaias disaster declaration.
Demanding Answers: Queens Homeowners Still Waiting For City To Clean Up Damage From Tropical Storm IsaiasHomeowners in Queens say they've been trying to get tree stumps removed and sidewalks fixed since Tropical Storm Isaias hit in August, but they've gotten nowhere with the city. CBS2's Andrea Grymes is..