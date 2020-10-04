Gun Show sees good turnout Saturday

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Out.

<<ron johnson reporting promoters with this weekend's gun show say the first official day was success.

We've had people from all over missouri come in, kansas come in.

And that's saying a lot considering the uncertainty surrounding the first major event a the civic arena since the onset of covid-19.i was concerned because, i didn't know for sure which way the crowd could go.everybody's being really cognizant of the rules.with everyone masked up some vendors have gotten in on the new market this time around.we're selling face masks, neck gaiters, bandanas, its our way of kind of supporting wearing a mask.

Others sticking to the more traditional items we sell optics and ar 9's 15's and ar 10's and all the parts that it takes to build themi've got 4,000 parts with mevendors said they're use to travelling for these kinds of shows and that's continued even during the pandemic.

I usually travel shows around the country, i'll do 30-40 shows a year it could be sporting events, gun show wherever people are at we bring merchandise in to reflect whatever it is that they're doing.

Indianapolis to denver to texas nebraska and iowa and everything in between we use caution, i use the face shield and i've got that spit guard, and if you take the precaution, i firmly believe you'll be okay.

They say each venue has different levels of preventative measures for keeping their guests safe, they feel the civic arena's are acceptablei like this one because he's got hand sanitizers in the restrooms and we have hand sanitizers here if somebody wants to use them.

And they say if we all keep doing things we need to do to safe, they plan to keep their operations going strong we're just getting started>> the gun show continues tommorow from