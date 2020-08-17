Global  
 

Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St Francis

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St Francis

Pet lovers in Manila received blessings for their animals via a drive-throughceremony on Sunday to celebrate the feast of Saint Francis, the patron saintof animals, despite restrictions imposed to stem the spread of thecoronavirus.

A row of vehicles lined up outside a mall in Manila as pet ownerspatiently waited for their turn to drive forward to have a priest sprinkleholy water on their mostly canine companions, on the day which is also knownas World Animal Day.


