President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:47s - Published
President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19.

The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is "not out of the woods yet." Meanwhile, a growing number of the president's aides have tested positive.

Elizabeth Schulze is in Washington with the latest.

President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •MashableMediaiteBusiness InsiderFOXNews.com


Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is...
CBS News - Published

Biden weighs in after Trump heads to the hospital: ‘This cannot be a partisan moment’

Democratic nominee delivered a message of unity after reports that President Trump would be taken to...
FOXNews.com - Published


taniapity

Taniapity RT @jennfranconews: NEW: President’s physician says President Trump remains fever free and spent most of the day conducting business at Wal… 2 minutes ago

bohdanam

bohdana maresova RT @ShepardAmbellas: BREAKING: The United States remains in Continuity of Government as POTUS sails on a military vessel under COVERT postu… 2 minutes ago

ShepardAmbellas

Shepard Ambellas BREAKING: The United States remains in Continuity of Government as POTUS sails on a military vessel under COVERT po… https://t.co/7mHVncOWyg 5 minutes ago

Joshgalka89

Joshua Galka RT @BGOnTheScene: Many Trump supporters are still out in Bethesda to send well-wishes to the President as he remains at Walter Reed Hospita… 12 minutes ago

deborah11189

VICTORY FOR TRUMP RT @JudgeJeanine: President Trump remains at Walter Reed National Medical Center where he will spend the next few days. @BillCassidy is not… 13 minutes ago

MarleneLapierre

Marlene Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center: President Trump is doing very well, and it he remains the same tomorrow mor… https://t.co/a2rrPhI9l8 24 minutes ago

kaylechang

Silent majority must stand up🇺🇸 RT @SarahAMatthews1: As a precautionary measure and at the recommendation of his physician & medical experts, President Trump will work fro… 28 minutes ago

7AAAASports

Midco Sports Network RT @kare11: White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and others, provide an update on President Trump's health as he remains hospitalized wi… 31 minutes ago


President Trump remains at Walter Reed [Video]

President Trump remains at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician saying he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health but adding he..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:35Published
President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the president's condition.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published