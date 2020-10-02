President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday
President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19.
The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is "not out of the woods yet." Meanwhile, a growing number of the president's aides have tested positive.
Elizabeth Schulze is in Washington with the latest.
