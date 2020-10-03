Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday

US President Donald Trump’s team of doctors say he is doing well after hisCOVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue histreatment at the White House.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonarycritical care, said Trump received a second dose of the experimental drugremdesivir along with a first dose of dexamethasone Saturday and isn’t showingany side effects “that we can tell.”