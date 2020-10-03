Global  
 

Doctors hope to discharge Trump as soon as Monday

US President Donald Trump’s team of doctors say he is doing well after hisCOVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue histreatment at the White House.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonarycritical care, said Trump received a second dose of the experimental drugremdesivir along with a first dose of dexamethasone Saturday and isn’t showingany side effects “that we can tell.”


Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing on Capitol Hill

 Pelosi, second in the line of succession, also said she is receiving information about Mr. Trump's health status from the media, not the White House.
CBS News

Face The Nation: Palmer, Gottlieb, Schechter

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on World leaders weigh in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, LabCorp CEO says company can process 200,000 tests per..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

 In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..
WorldNews

Trump treated with "very potent steroid" dexamethasone

 President Trump's doctors said Sunday that he is taking dexamethasone, which CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus described as a "very potent steroid that..
CBS News

O'Brien: Trump transfer of power "not something that's on the table"

 The national security adviser said the White House medical unit is conducting contact tracing to determine how Mr. Trump became infected with COVID-19.
CBS News

Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID

 One of the closest people to President Trump has tested positive for COVID ... his "body man." Nick Luna serves as Trump's personal attendant and he too has the..
TMZ.com

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing protocols on Capitol Hill

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she thinks testing in the Capitol is "better than what's at the White House."
CBS News

Anatomy of a White House response: Timeline of what officials said about Trump's COVID-19 battle

 Since Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the White House has sent mixed signals about his condition. Here's a timeline of what we know.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Could Be Discharged Monday, Health Questions Linger

Donald Trump is doing well enough that he can be discharged as early as Monday, but the latest update...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsFXstreet.com


Trump continues to respond to COVID-19 treatments, say his doctors

US President Donald Trump's condition is improving during treatment for COVID-19 and he could return...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House Monday, doctors say

U.S. President Donald Trump's condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Trump Could Be Discharged As Early As Monday, Doctors Say [Video]

Trump Could Be Discharged As Early As Monday, Doctors Say

President Donald Trump's team of doctors says he is doing well after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump [Video]

Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump

Doctors using experimental drug on President Trump

