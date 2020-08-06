Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:44s - Published
Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race

Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race

Ethiopian Shura Kitata wins London Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge’s reign comes toshock end Eliud Kipchoge’s reign as the king of the London Marathon came to ashock end as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become thenew champion.

In a stunning upset Kipchoge, who had won all of his previousfour London Marathons and had not lost over the distance in seven years,dropped alarmingly off the pace around the 22-mile mark.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eliud Kipchoge Eliud Kipchoge Kenyan long-distance runner

London Marathon 2020: The rivals, the virtual runners, coverage details and more

 All you need to know about a marathon like no other as Eliud Kipchoge and the world's best take to a special looped course in the capital.
BBC News
Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury [Video]

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury

Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever [Video]

London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever

The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Shura Kitata Tola Shura Kitata Tola Ethiopian marathon runner


London Marathon London Marathon marathon running race held in London, United Kingdom

Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world [Video]

Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world

Invictus Games medallist Sally Orange runs it in the London Eye while 87-year-old Ken Jones took to the streets for his 40th London Marathon run.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Brigid Kosgei interview after defending her London Marathon title [Video]

Brigid Kosgei interview after defending her London Marathon title

Brigid Kosgei defied the rain and the gloom to defend her London Marathontitle around a sodden St James’s Park. The 26-year-old world record holdercomfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the worldchampion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon [Video]

Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon

A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill. Anchor Hanover’s wellness coordinator, Emma Wright, said the event was important for the wellbeing of staff and residents amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon [Video]

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon

The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon. The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Kitata wins London Marathon as Kipchoge cracks

It proved 13th time unlucky as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at Sunday's...
News24 - Published

London Marathon: Shura Kitata wins the men's race after amazing sprint, Eliud Kipchoge finishes eighth

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata wins the men's race at the London Marathon with a time of two hours five...
BBC Sport - Published

Shura Kitata upsets Eliud Kipchoge to win London Marathon, USA's Sara Hall finishes second in women's race

There was no upset in the women's race at the London Marathon with Brigid Kosgei winning the race,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

London Marathon charity single released [Video]

London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published
Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity [Video]

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity

James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon [Video]

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday. The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published