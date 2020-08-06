Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race

Ethiopian Shura Kitata wins London Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge’s reign comes toshock end Eliud Kipchoge’s reign as the king of the London Marathon came to ashock end as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become thenew champion.
In a stunning upset Kipchoge, who had won all of his previousfour London Marathons and had not lost over the distance in seven years,dropped alarmingly off the pace around the 22-mile mark.
The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.
Brigid Kosgei defied the rain and the gloom to defend her London Marathontitle around a sodden St James’s Park. The 26-year-old world record holdercomfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the worldchampion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.
A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill.
A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill.

Anchor Hanover's wellness coordinator, Emma Wright, said the event was important for the wellbeing of staff and residents amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon.
The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon.

The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200.
James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual..
