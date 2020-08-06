Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race

Ethiopian Shura Kitata wins London Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge’s reign comes toshock end Eliud Kipchoge’s reign as the king of the London Marathon came to ashock end as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become thenew champion.

In a stunning upset Kipchoge, who had won all of his previousfour London Marathons and had not lost over the distance in seven years,dropped alarmingly off the pace around the 22-mile mark.