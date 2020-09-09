Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump may be discharged 'as early as tomorrow'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:41s - Published
Trump may be discharged 'as early as tomorrow'

Trump may be discharged 'as early as tomorrow'

President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland 'as early as tomorrow' according to doctors.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received...
WorldNews - Published

Trump is down in the polls, and the debate was a fiasco. It was a wasted opportunity for Trump, who needs a win before he runs out of time.

Trump is down in the polls and there are 35 days to go. The debate was a fiasco. Tomorrow Trump will...
Business Insider - Published

Tuesday night: Join the Health Ranger in live tweeting the Trump vs. Biden debate on Brighteon.social

(Natural News) The first debate between Trump and Biden is taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 9 pm...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate [Video]

Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate

Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
President Trump set to name his nominee for Supreme Court Justice [Video]

President Trump set to name his nominee for Supreme Court Justice

Thousands of people are paying their respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. She's known as a champion of women's rights and civil rights. Her casket will be on public..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:25Published
India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News

India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached say govt sources; Delhi govt junks need for prescription for Covid test; Kangana warns Uddhav Thackeray, uses 'tu' to address him; Sharad..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published