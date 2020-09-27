Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE.

An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI's All-rounder Krunal Pandya commended his bowling unit calling it "unpredictable" and ahead of the opposition SRH led by David Warner.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When asked about who is the biggest six-hitter among Hardik Pandya and him, the former's brother jokingly said, "Pandyas are the biggest six-hitter(s)".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

All-rounder All-rounder cricket role


2020 Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League 13th edition of the Indian Premier League


Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya Indian cricketer


Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East

Bright Lights of Dubai Beckon Israel’s Arabs but Pose a Quandary

 Diplomatic ties with the U.A.E. and Bahrain could create new opportunities. But many say they are loath to undercut the Palestinian cause.
NYTimes.com
Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary. The iconic skyscraper of UAE paid tribute to Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in several countries across the globe. In Ukraine's Kyiv, a statue of Mahatma was unveiled on his birth anniversary. The statue of the great peace icon was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens. The statue was unveiled by Ukraine's First Dy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

David Warner (cricketer) David Warner (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK

After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then those guys (Priyam and Abhishek) come to play. I have told these young kids that go there, play the way they wanted to play, play with freedom take the score board at the equation and back yourselves. Tonight we saw a fantastic effort by two youngsters, they got us to great total, they held their nerves, back their ability and I couldn't be any proud of those two guys." SRH secured a seven-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Priyam Garg put out an impressive show, scoring unbeaten 51 runs from just 26 balls and helping his side to set a respectable target of 165 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner [Video]

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase [Video]

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total [Video]

RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this

yourstrulydilip

Dilip RT @ChennaiIPL: The Dhool expression says it all! Pure death bowling! 😍🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KXIPvCSK https://t.co/pDt… 2 seconds ago

MuneerDx1

Muneer Dx RT @MusicThaman: What a come back !! ❤️@ChennaiIPL # @faf1307 @ShaneRWatson33 what a partnership 181/0 WIN BY 10 WICKETS Brilliant captai… 2 seconds ago

SagarPspkDesign

Sagar Pspk Design's RT @IrfanPathan: Fantastic come back by #csk bowling was so much better on this flat deck. #Shardul #watson #faf 2 seconds ago

Shayar_Rinku

Rinku Singh RT @virendersehwag: Romba Nalla. Thokar khaakar hi aadmi Thakur banta hai. Great bowling in the end from Chennai. And What a start with t… 6 seconds ago

officalRamu6

Ramu tarak What a come back !! ❤️@ChennaiIPL # @faf1307 @ShaneRWatson33 what a partnership 181/0 WIN BY 10 WICKETS Brilliant… https://t.co/6P5V73c3jS 7 seconds ago

mihirlee_58

Mihir Upadhyay @mayankRRfan Bishnoi is way too young to handle the responsibility of picking wickets in the middle and lead from t… https://t.co/jgLtFA3Zz6 8 seconds ago

only4mb

#superstar #MI RT @mipaltan: 🗣️ "As a bowling unit, we were unpredictable and ahead in terms of what we had to do!" #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream1… 8 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' [Video]

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting [Video]

SRH vs DC: Didn't get enough runs in powerplay, lost game as team tonight, says coach Ponting

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23Published