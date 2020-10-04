IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.

Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office.

"Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone.

Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.