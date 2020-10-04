IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman

Global  
 

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.

Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office.

"Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone.

Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.


VVS Laxman Indian former cricketer


2020 Indian Premier League 13th edition of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI's All-rounder Krunal Pandya commended his bowling unit calling it "unpredictable" and ahead of the opposition SRH led by David Warner.

Credit: ANI
IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When asked about who is the biggest six-hitter among Hardik Pandya and him, the former's brother jokingly said, "Pandyas are the biggest six-hitter(s)".

Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India


Siddarth Kaul Indian cricketer


