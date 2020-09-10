Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications.

He was 81.

Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976.

A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH.

In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits.

In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.