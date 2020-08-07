U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases

Global  
 

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as colder weather arrives.

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last week, mostly in the upper Midwest, where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.

On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin - saw record increases in new cases and nationally nearly 49,000 new infections were reported, the highest for a Saturday in seven weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming also set new records for cases in the last week.

Health experts have long warned that colder temperatures driving people inside could fuel the spread of the virus.

Montana has reported record numbers of new cases for three out of the last four days and also has a record number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

Wisconsin has set records for new cases in two out of the last three days and also reported record hospitalizations on Saturday.

On average 22% of tests are coming back positive, one of the highest rates in the country.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor mandated masks on Aug.

1 but Republican lawmakers are backing a lawsuit challenging the requirement.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of several prominent Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus since President Donald Trump announced he had fallen ill with the disease.

The U.S. is reporting more than 42,000 new cases and 700 deaths on average each day, compared with 35,000 cases and 800 deaths in mid-September.

Deaths are a lagging indicator and tend to rise several weeks after cases increase.




