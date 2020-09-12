Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s
Premier League win over Sheffield United.
With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side as he prepares...
Daily Star - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • Shoot
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes his squad will head back to Anfield on Thursday believing they can...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
4 days ago
Arsenal have been strongly linked with Lyon star Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey,...
Football.london - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Arteta pleased with Saka, Pepe impact Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased with the way his side overcame a difficult Sheffield United opponent in their 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:04 Published 4 hours ago
Arteta: Arsenal aligned in squad evolution Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the "clarity and support" he is receiving from the club, as he looks to evolve his squad. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50 Published 2 days ago
Arteta: The boys were exceptional Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his side controlled the game more than Liverpool and were deserved winners as the Gunners won 5-4 win on penalties in their Carabao Cup tie. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:48 Published 3 days ago