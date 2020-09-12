Global  
 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United.

With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.


