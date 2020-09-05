After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters.

CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the spring of 2021.

More than a dozen major films have either been delayed or skipped theaters altogether and gone digital, as in the case of Disney's 'Mulan.'

Last month, Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020 as revenue plunged by 67%.

A spokesperson said Cineworld would update staff and customers on its decision 'as soon as we can.'

It also warned of the need to raise more funds in case a second wave of coronavirus leads to more 'prolonged' shutdowns.