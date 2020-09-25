Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With nothing to separatethe sides in the opening hour, Saka nodded home his first goal of the seasonto break the deadlock.
