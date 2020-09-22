Tighter COVID restrictions coming to Leeds

As coronavirus cases leap in Leeds and the North East of England, the government has partly blamed a 'technical issue'.



Tweets about this Bert Macklin @Niall_Boylan Indo says nationwide L3. Not sure where the L5 stuff is coming from. https://t.co/WG1dQVqQte 24 minutes ago Mike 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CancelTheCurfew "Merseyside on tighter restrictions due to increase in Corona Virus cases". CV & COVID are NOT the same. CV can cau… https://t.co/ZKmnuzEAkf 12 hours ago Philip Rush A second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is motivating new activity restrictions, which seem set to get tighter as se… https://t.co/QfpcK0M5mh 3 days ago ResearchPool Heteronomics - UK: winter is coming to crush the recovery: - A second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is motivating n… https://t.co/MG0onWkBuu 3 days ago Fight for our Freedom RT @CartoonsJpt: Well I see that 'cases' are now falling but tighter restrictions are coming in - it seems that the government are actually… 6 days ago JP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #KBF Well I see that 'cases' are now falling but tighter restrictions are coming in - it seems that the government are a… https://t.co/PgYYk6l1Aq 6 days ago Levi3D - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FBIW @Gareth_Jenks23 @markhutchings1 Over the period of Covid since March, Wales have been sunbstantially better than En… https://t.co/QyffjR9tPH 1 week ago