Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:53s - Published 40 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests Napoli did not turn up for their Serie A match on Sunday after their local health authority told the players to stay at home following positive COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend