Minsk demonstrators jeer as police deploy water cannons on another day of protests Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:38s - Published Minsk demonstrators jeer as police deploy water cannons on another day of protests Tens of thousands protesters have gathered on the streets of Minsk for another Sunday march that has became a tradition since President Alexander Lukashenko claimed landslide victory in the August 9 el 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend