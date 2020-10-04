The Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers

Video Credit: KADN - Published on October 4, 2020

Better business bureau of acadian's chris babin says covid-19 has doubled online shopping since 2010.

Babin says if you 3 click or respond to any link, text message or phone call you risk scammers getting your personal identifiable information like your social secuirty number and payment financial information like your credit card.babin adds that this allows scammers to re-charge you for a package that doe'nt even exist, he offers some tips.

Babin says another red flag to look for is if a delivery service ask that you pay to get your package delievred saying i's no unusual but it is uncommon.

Babin tells news 15 that the better business bureau was able to find out about these scammers with their scam tracker.

The better business bureau says one persons report to their data base can help others protect themselves from the same or similar cons.

